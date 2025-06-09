One victim dies following Samabula restaurant explosion

A victim injured in the explosion at Zam Zam Restaurant in Samabula earlier this week has died.

Police confirmed that the 23-year-old foreign national passed yesterday morning.

Six other victims remain admitted in hospital as they continue receiving treatment for injuries sustained in the blast.

The explosion occurred in the kitchen area of the restaurant, forcing staff and customers to flee the building.

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Customer Service Manager Dileleah Grace earlier described the incident as terrifying, saying people rushed outside for safety after the blast erupted from the kitchen.

Several kitchen staff suffered severe burns, while others were treated for inhalation injuries and facial burns.

Following the incident, the Ministry of Health confirmed that a number of victims were admitted at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital, with two initially placed on life support.

Police say joint investigations with the National Fire Authority are continuing to determine the cause of the explosion.