Bula FC falls to Auckland

[Photo: BULA FC/ FACEBOOK]

Extra Bula FC suffered a 2-0 defeat to Auckland FC in their penultimate match of the OFC Pro League season.

Despite a spirited second-half response, Extra Bula FC were unable to break through Auckland FC’s solid defensive line.

Head coach Stephane Auvary says even though they did not secure the win, he is happy with the performance his players put out this afternoon.

He says they expected nothing short of an uphill battle against Auckland and tipped his hat off to his players for their efforts.

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“Even though we may have lost today, the boys did really well. Especially against a good team like Auckland.”

They play their final game of the season on Tuesday against South Melbourne FC.