Samoan swimmer proud of Fiji roots

[Source: Supplied/AUT]

Samoan national swimmer Kaiya Brown says competing at the Oceania Swimming Championships in Suva feels like a return home, as she reconnects with her strong family ties to Fiji.

Brown, who is currently representing Samoa at the championship being held at the National Aquatic Centre, revealed that her father was born and raised in Nadi, with much of her extended family still living across Fiji.

“My dad was born and raised in Nadi… he went to school there and grew up around the airport side.”

The swimmer said Fiji has always played a significant role in her sporting journey, having regularly travelled from New Zealand to compete in local meets from a young age.

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“I started coming here when I was around 14… this pool was one of my favourite places to compete.”

Brown added that she spent a lot of time at Fiji national competitions and Grand Prix events, which helped shape her development before eventually representing Samoa internationally.

“They’ve always come out to support me… I used to come over a lot for competitions.”

Despite now swimming under the Samoan flag, Brown says she remains proud of both sides of her heritage.

“I’m so appreciative of both sides of my heritage… I’m happy to be from Fiji and Samoa.”

Brown also admitted there was once a possibility of representing Fiji before opportunities with Samoa ultimately guided her decision.

The Oceania Swimming Championships continue this week at the Aquatic Centre in Suva, and you can watch it LIVE on vitiplus for FJD49.