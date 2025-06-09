QVS wins U19 title in FSSRL national finals

[Photo: FSSRL/ FACEBOOK]

Queen Victoria School has been crowned champions of the Fiji Secondary Schools Rugby League Under-19 competition after edging Ratu Kadavulevu School 28-26 in a thrilling national final.

QVS took a commanding 16-6 lead into halftime, but RKS fought hard in the second spell to claw their way back into contention.

Despite the late surge and additional points from RKS, QVS held firm and maintained their advantage until the final hooter.

Fresh off their success at the Coca-Cola Games last weekend, the victory further highlights the school’s strong commitment to sporting excellence.

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In the Under-17 division, Ba Methodist High School defeated Sigatoka Methodist College 18-16 to claim the title.

Meanwhile, in the Under-15 grade, Nasinu Secondary School overcame Gospel High School 18-12.

The national finals were held at Govind Park.