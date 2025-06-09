Cher stopped financial support for son five years ago

[Photo Credit: AAP Photo]

Cher’s long-running legal battle with son Elijah Blue Allman has intensified after new court filings showed the singer stopped financially supporting him nearly five years ago, amid concerns over his mental health and addiction struggles,

The music icon is once again embroiled in a deeply personal family dispute involving Allman, 49, the son she shared with late Allman Brothers Band musician Gregg Allman.

According to new documents filed in Los Angeles Superior Court and obtained by People, Allman has requested a significant reduction in the spousal support payments he makes to estranged wife Marieangela King, claiming his financial circumstances drastically changed after Cher stopped providing recurring financial assistance in August 2021.

The latest court papers come amid continued scrutiny surrounding Cher’s attempts to establish a conservatorship over Allman following a series of arrests and reported mental health concerns earlier this year.

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Allman stated in the filing he “receives only $US10,000 ($A13,784) per month from his father’s trust” and no longer benefits from “recurring gift income” from Cher.

According to the filing, Allman’s monthly income after taxes now amounts to $US6790 ($A9359).

Court documents state Allman is currently required to pay Marieangela $US6500 ($A8959) each month in spousal support following the couple’s separation in 2021. However, his lawyers are now asking the court to reduce the payments to $US1651 ($A2276) per month.

Allman also claimed in the filing Marieangela “made no efforts to become self-supporting” after the relationship broke down.

The pair married in 2013 after a turbulent on-off relationship that repeatedly attracted tabloid attention due to public disputes and concerns over Allman’s wellbeing, before divorcing in 2025.

The legal dispute unfolds alongside Cher’s continuing attempts to intervene in her son’s financial and personal affairs.

Last month, the singer filed another conservatorship request citing what court filings described as severe addiction and mental health issues.

The latest filing followed an earlier attempt in December 2023, when Cher requested temporary conservatorship over Allman’s estate and sought to act as sole conservator herself.

In the newest petition, however, Cher instead requested that fiduciary Jason Rubin oversee the conservatorship.

The request was denied without prejudice on April 24, meaning Cher retains the right to refile.

During the hearing, Allman reportedly appeared remotely from a psychiatric hospital where he is being held “in an attempt to restore him to competency” while facing criminal charges linked to two separate cases in New Hampshire.

Cher’s lawyer Justin Gold argued in court filings that Allman’s condition had deteriorated significantly since the previous conservatorship proceedings.