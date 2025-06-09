Sanatan Sabha honours Girmitiyas’ sacrifice and 147 years of faith in Fiji

[Photo: FILE]

The Shree Sanatan Dharm Pratinidhi Sabha of Fiji is paying tribute to the thousands of Girmitiya ancestors whose sacrifice, resilience, and faith helped preserve Sanatan Dharm and shape the Indo-Fijian community over the past 147 years.

As Fiji prepares to commemorate Girmit Remembrance Day 2026, the Sabha says the arrival of the first indentured labourers from India on 14th May 1879 marked the beginning of a painful but inspiring journey that transformed Fiji’s history.

The organisation says the Girmitiyas left behind their homeland, families and way of life before enduring harsh plantation labour, social isolation and immense hardship in Fiji.

Despite the suffering, the Sabha says the Girmitiyas held firmly onto their spiritual identity and dharmic values, using faith as their source of strength and survival.

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The Sabha has also acknowledged the contribution of the late Totaram Sanadhya, describing him as one of the most influential pioneers of Sanatan Dharm in Fiji.

According to the organisation, Totaram Sanadhya played a key role in reviving religious and cultural practices among indentured labourers by promoting sacred texts such as the Ramayan and Satyanarayan Katha across settlements and villages.

The Sabha says Ramayan mandalis later became centres of devotion, education, unity and cultural preservation for the Indian community during one of the most difficult periods in its history.

It says the foundation laid by Girmitiya ancestors and spiritual leaders eventually led to the establishment of the Akhil Fiji Sanatan Dharm Pratinidhi Sabha, now known as the Shree Sanatan Dharm Pratinidhi Sabha of Fiji.

The Sabha has also thanked the Government for continuing to recognise the Girmitiyas’ legacy through the national Girmit Remembrance Day celebrations.

It says it will officially participate in the Government-organised events and is encouraging Sanatan followers and members of the public to take part in the commemorations.

The organisation will also hold a special Girmit remembrance programme at the Sanatan Shiv Mandir in Samabula on Friday, 15th May from 7pm, featuring prayers, bhajans, remembrance messages and cultural performances dedicated to Girmitiya ancestors.

The Sabha says the values carried by the Girmitiyas, unity, resilience, humility, discipline and faith, must continue to be preserved and passed on to future generations.