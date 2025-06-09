Missing fishermen remembered in memorial service

[Photo: MOLLYN NAKABEA]

It was an emotional day as families and friends of the nine fishermen turned out in numbers to remember the men in a memorial service at the Saint Pius Catholic Church in Raiwaqa.

The men, Osea Vakaruru, Lemeki Tikoitoga, Esekaia Boladuaua, Sitiveni Tekivakatini, Mateo Tikoitoga, Savenaca Sokini, Julian Tavola, Maciu Niubalavu and Pita Kinikini were reportedly missing in the Kadavu waters after failing to return from a fishing trip on April 22nd.

After a week of active search operations, search efforts by the Fiji Navy and Royal New Zealand Air Force were suspended.

Family relatives and friends of the nine took the time to lay flowers and wreaths out to sea, honouring the memory of their loved ones who are yet to be found.