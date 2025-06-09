RFMF Chief calls for accountability after Vakarisi’s death

RFMF Commander speaks to military personnel during Force Service in Suva.

The death of Jone Vakarisi in military custody has been acknowledged by Republic of Fiji Military Forces Commander Major General Ro Jone Kalouniwai as an unintentional and regrettable incident.

His comments come as police continue investigating the death of Vakarisi, who died while being held at the Queen Elizabeth Barracks last month.

Speaking during the Force Service at the Centenary Church this morning, Major General Kalouniwai said the incident happened during joint operations already underway between the RFMF and Police. He said those operations were launched in response to current national challenges.

“We have initiated joint operations between the RFMF and the Police, and while we have made progress, an unintentional incident occurred at the camp, It was unforeseen and regrettable, and we must take responsibility for it.”

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Major General Kalouniwai admitted the death was unforeseen and occurred during a difficult period for both the country and the military. He told the soldiers that the force was operating under pressure and facing increased public scrutiny.

The Commander urged soldiers to remain patient, disciplined and accountable. He stressed that all actions must stay within legal and procedural boundaries.

“We have initiated joint operations between the RFMF and the Police, and while we have made progress, an unintentional incident occurred at the camp, It was unforeseen and regrettable, and we must take responsibility for it.”

The Commander also warned personnel not to let outside pressure or social media commentary influence their decisions. He repeatedly returned to the need for leadership, restraint and responsibility within the force.

The Commander said leaders must continue to communicate truthfully during this period. He also called for spiritual reflection, describing the current period as a season of fasting and prayer. Major General Kalouniwai urged troops to seek strength and guidance through faith. He thanked military chaplains for supporting personnel during the ongoing challenges.

Vakarisi was one of four men allegedly taken into custody by members of the Republic of Fiji Military Forces for questioning. Police investigations into his death are ongoing.