Auvray feels Hughes absence in Auckland loss

[Source: OFC Pro League/ Facebook]

Extra Bula FC head coach Stephane Auvray admits the absence of suspended midfielder Setareki Hughes was felt during yesterday’s loss to Auckland FC in the OFC Pro League Leaders Group.

Hughes, one of Bula’s key attacking players this season, missed the clash through suspension, with Auvray acknowledging the team lacked some of its usual attacking spark without him on the field.

“Yes, his absence obviously shows when he does not play… there’s always a little something missing.”

Despite the defeat, Auvray praised the efforts of Fergus Gillian, who stepped into the side and delivered a strong performance under pressure.

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“Fergus Gillian did a pretty solid game today… very happy for him.”

The Bula coach also pointed to missed opportunities as a major turning point in the match, believing his side created enough chances to get a result.

“If we score those two goals, maybe we say we played well, scored goals and maybe at the end we tie or win.”

Auvray remains confident in the squad’s potential, insisting Bula FC can still compete strongly if they improve their finishing in front of goal.

“If we score our goals, we can go really far.”

Bula FC will now turn their attention to their final Leaders Group fixture against South Melbourne on Tuesday as they continue their push for qualification.

The match will air LIVE on FBC 2.