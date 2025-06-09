Pacific countries to access disaster support faster

[Photo: MOSESE RAQIO]

Pacific countries affected by disasters and climate-related emergencies are expected to receive faster support through the newly ratified Pacific Resilience Facility.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Sakiasi Ditoka says the regional initiative was created by Pacific nations to ensure vulnerable countries can access urgent assistance without long delays.

Ditoka confirmed that Fiji has now deposited its instruments of ratification for the facility.

He says they are thankful the initiative has progressed, as it was developed by Pacific Islanders for Pacific people through the Pacific Islands Forum.

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Ditoka says Pacific leaders will continue encouraging other Forum members to complete their ratification process.

He says while countries are working through their own internal procedures, Pacific leaders will continue discussions in the “Pacific way” to help members move towards their commitments.

Pacific Resilience Facility General Manager Finau Soqo says the region has shown strong unity in pushing the initiative forward despite major global challenges in recent years.

Soqo says even through the impacts of COVID-19 and the difficult economic outlook that followed, Pacific countries managed to revive the vision for the Pacific Resilience Facility and establish it.

Pacific leaders say the facility is a major step towards ensuring island nations receive quicker and more direct support when facing disasters and climate threats.