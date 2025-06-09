At least 11 in Miami area injured by 'possible' boat explosion, officials say

[Photo Credit: Reuters]
At least 11 people were injured on Saturday in what Miami-Dade Fire Rescue described as a “possible vessel explosion” near a popular tourist attraction close to Miami Beach.
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue received a report of a “possible explosion” at 12:48 p.m. Eastern Time (1648 GMT) in the vicinity of Haulover Sandbar, a popular tourist destination. Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation and the U.S. Coast Guard also responded.
First responders took 11 people to local hospitals.
Officials have not revealed a cause for the incident. But in an interview with the Miami Herald, one person who was on the vessel blamed a gas leak.
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