At least 11 in Miami area injured by 'possible' boat explosion, officials say

[Photo Credit: Reuters]

At least 11 people were injured ​on Saturday in what ‌Miami-Dade Fire Rescue described as a “possible vessel explosion” near a ​popular tourist attraction close ​to Miami Beach.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue ⁠received a report of ​a “possible explosion” at 12:48 ​p.m. Eastern Time (1648 GMT) in the vicinity of Haulover Sandbar, a ​popular tourist destination. Florida ​Fish and Wildlife Conservation and the ‌U.S. ⁠Coast Guard also responded.

First responders took 11 people to local hospitals.

Officials have not revealed ​a ​cause ⁠for the incident. But in an interview ​with the Miami Herald, ​one ⁠person who was on the vessel blamed a gas ⁠leak.