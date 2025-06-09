Ministry pushes for university integration to boost workforce readiness

[Photo: FILE]

The Education Ministry is strengthening efforts to better align universities with industry needs.

This is part of a national drive to close the gap between academic learning and workforce readiness in key growth sectors in the country.

At the inaugural Vice Chancellor’s Forum that kicked off yesterday in Lami, Education Minister Aseri Radrodro has called for deeper collaboration between higher education institutions, employers and industry stakeholders.

He stressed that universities must produce graduates who are job-ready and equipped for emerging economic demands.

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The Minister highlighted the need for stronger integration between academia and industry to ensure training and education systems respond effectively to Fiji’s labour market needs.

He said closer partnerships are critical in sectors driving future growth, including the digital economy, renewable energy, climate adaptation and sustainable agriculture.

These areas, he noted, require a workforce with both technical skills and practical, applied knowledge.

Radrodro emphasised that universities cannot operate in isolation from the economy, adding that coordinated action is needed to improve graduate employability and strengthen the national development outcomes.

He also encouraged stronger links between universities and employers through joint research, innovation programmes, internships, and structured industry engagement to better prepare students for the workforce.

The Vice-Chancellors’ Forum is expected to further explore practical strategies to enhance collaboration between education providers and industry, with outcomes set to inform future policy directions for Fiji’s higher education system.