WOWS Kids hosts family support day

[Photo: MOLLYN NAKABEA]

WOWS Kids Fiji Foundation hosted its Central Division family day, an event dedicated to providing a safe space for children and their families outside of treatment.

The occasion featured game activities, including ear and eye clinic services and counselling services for parents and staff.

The foundation currently provides essential and practical support for 59 children diagnosed with cancer in Fiji.

WOWS Kids Manager Moira Vilisoni says the event reflects the foundation’s efforts in providing emotional support for the children and their parents.

Article continues after advertisement

¤”It’s a good time and space for mothers and parents to actually network and share experiences. It’s been an emotional day as well, hearing how mothers are coping with their healing journeys, even with the news of being diagnosed with cancer for the kids.”

Vilisoni says they also wish to highlight the importance of early presentation.

“The chances of bringing your child early are much better than waiting for a little bit longer. So, culturally and traditionally, we like to treat our children at home first. But I think that we can rewrite that and, you know, focus on a behavioural change mindset and take our children to the health centres and the hospitals.”

For parent, Grace Whippy, whose 8-month-old son is battling Leukemia, events like this provide comfort and encouragement for families going through similar experiences.

“I was heartbroken. I blamed myself for not taking care of myself during pregnancy. The doctors came and told me that it’s not my fault.”

Whippy encourages parents to remain steadfast as they support their children through their journeys.

“In the WOWS, it says, walk on, walk strong. To all mothers out there, all I have to say is that we have to be strong for our kids. We have to have that faith that can keep us going.”

From January this year, new cases have been standing at a total of eight.