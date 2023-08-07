No case to answer in Bainimarama and Qiliho trial

Defence lawyer Devanesh Sharma, Prosecution Witness Serupepeli Neiko and DPP David Toganivalu

The defence lawyer for former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama and suspended Police Commissioner Sitiveni Qiliho will make a submission on Wednesday for a no case to answer.

This after the final prosecution witness took the stand today to testify in the case.

Bainimarama is charged with a count of attempting to pervert the course of justice, while Qiliho is charged with a count of abuse of office.

The charges stem from a complaint filed by the University of the South Pacific in July 2019 pertaining to the conduct of former staff members.

Defence lawyer Devanesh Sharma says they will give a written copy of the submission for a no-case to the court and to the Director of Public Prosecution.

DPP David Toganivalu, in his reply, says they will make a verbal response.