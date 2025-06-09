Stronger qualifications framework to drive productivity

Minister for Education, Aseri Radrodro.[Photo: FILE]

The Ministry of Education is moving to reinforce Fiji’s National Qualifications Framework as part of a wider push to build a more coherent and responsive national skills system.

This was discussed at the inaugural Vice Chancellor’s Forum that began yesterday in Lami.

The Minister for Education, Aseri Radrodro, officiated at the event and explained that the policy shift focuses on improving articulation pathways across the education sector, allowing smoother progression between vocational training, technical education, and university studies.

He emphasised that it aims to strengthen skills recognition, ensuring qualifications are more transparently understood and valued both locally and internationally.

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A key priority is enhancing international comparability and positioning Fijian qualifications to better align with global standards and improve graduate mobility and employability abroad.

Radrodro says the reforms would also ensure closer integration between Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET), universities and the employment industry.

This is expected to reduce skills mismatches and improve alignment between education outcomes and labour market needs.

The Minister also stated that the strengthened framework signals a shift toward a more unified national skills ecosystem, designed to support workforce development, economic resilience, and long-term productivity growth.

The changes are expected to guide future reforms in higher education and training, with a stronger focus on relevance, quality assurance, and employability outcomes across all levels of learning.