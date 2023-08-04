Tribunal to investigate former Police Commissioner

Suspended Commissioner of Police Sitiveni Qiliho
The Constitutional Offices Commission has considered and made a resolution on the membership of the tribunal to investigate allegations of misbehavior against suspended Commissioner of Police Sitiveni Qiliho.
The resolution was reached pursuant to Section 137(3)(a)(i) of the Constitution.
Following the appointment of the tribunal, the Commission has approved the Gazette notice for the appointment of the tribunal members.
