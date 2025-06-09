Fuel price hike sparks fresh cost-of-living concerns

[Photo: FILE]

The Consumer Council states it has not detected any significant rise in prices of basic supermarket goods following the fuel price hike. However, concerns continue to grow over the rising cost of living.

The issue was raised during scrutiny of the Council’s 2020–2021 and 2023–2024 annual reports before the Standing Committee on Social Affairs.

Consumer Council Chief Executive Seema Shandil said the increase in fuel price was having an impact on everyone.

She said the council anticipated the rise and began market surveillance two weeks before the adjustment. This involved tracking a basket of commonly purchased household items across supermarkets.

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“Two weeks prior, we started our surveillance in all the supermarkets so that we could gauge if there were any price hikes after the fuel price increase. So that has continued, and we haven’t seen any significant price hikes in the food prices, the common items that consumers use.”

Shandil said monitoring so far shows no major increase in the prices of essential food items.

She confirmed there have been some increases in fast-food outlets and eateries. She also noted that service stations remain generally higher priced than supermarkets.

She said traders must follow FCCC-regulated price lists. Supermarkets are not allowed to sell above those limits, but can sell below them.

Opposition MP Viam Pillay questioned whether the fuel price increase is already pushing up the cost of goods. He asked what impact it is having on consumers and whether the fuel tax should be removed to provide relief.

He also said consumers are reporting higher prices and a rising cost of living.

Shandil said no formal complaints have been received so far. However, she acknowledged that households are still feeling pressure from higher living costs, which were already elevated before the fuel price increase.

While the Council’s monitoring shows stability in selected supermarket items over a short period, public concern remains that fuel price pressures are filtering into everyday household expenses.

LC