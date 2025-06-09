Rice harvest sparks hope in Vunivutu

[Photo: PECELI NAVITICOKO]

Poverty alleviation in rural communities can only become a reality when the church leads by example and turns Sunday sermons into action that transforms lives.

That is the message from Reverend Savenaca Roko of the Nadogo Circuit in Macuata following the successful first rice harvest by villagers of Vunivutu under the Nautodamu Cooperative.

The milestone is now being viewed as a strong example of how teamwork, proper planning and the productive use of idle land can create sustainable income opportunities for rural families.

“The church has been very supportive in guiding people on ways to alleviate poverty and encouraging clans to make use of their land to generate income. But for me as a church minister, it is important to practice what I preach and set the example for the people to follow, and now we are beginning to see the success from their efforts.”

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Nautodamu Cooperative representative Esala Qaniuci says the decision to venture into rice farming was driven by the growing market demand for rice and the untapped potential of their land resources.

He says many people are unaware of the income that can be generated through rice farming, adding that one tonne of rice can earn thousands of dollars. Qaniuci says while rice cultivation is not commonly explored by many iTaukei communities, the cooperative decided to take the risk and now has more than 200 bags of rice ready for milling.

The Nautodamu Cooperative is now looking to expand operations next year, with plans to increase production and create stronger income opportunities for more families through better use of land.

Peceli/