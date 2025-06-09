Outsource Fiji forecasts strong industry expansion

[Photo: FILE]

Fiji’s outsourcing industry is expected to nearly double in value by 2030, highlighting strong growth in the sector.

Outsource Fiji President Josefa Wivou says the industry is projected to rise from about $269 million in 2025 to nearly $450 million annually by 2030.

Wivou adds that the sector continues to grow steadily year-on-year, despite ongoing challenges.

One of the main concerns remains the shortage of skilled workers, which is affecting both the public and private sectors.

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“It is an ongoing challenge, but strategies are being developed to strengthen the pipeline of talent entering the outsourcing industry, including stronger partnerships with tertiary institutions.”

He says the focus is now on equipping graduates with skills in artificial intelligence and modern digital tools to meet global client demand.

He adds that curriculum reviews are currently being progressed with institutions such as Fiji National University to ensure training meets current industry needs.

Outsource Fiji President Chandan Ohri says the BPO sector will continue to grow and flourish, with the KPO sector now also being introduced into the industry.

“Graduates from universities will now be able to directly enter the sector, and with new opportunities in Fiji’s KPO space, they will no longer need to go overseas for experience, as clients from Australia and New Zealand will be serviced from Fiji through ongoing investments.”

Despite challenges, the sector remains optimistic about sustained growth in the coming years.