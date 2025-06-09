Pacific journalists urged to protect identity while embracing innovation

[Photo: SUPPLIED]

Pacific journalists have been urged to embrace innovation without losing their cultural identity and indigenous knowledge systems.

Speaking during the World Press Freedom Day celebration organised by the Fiji National University College of Humanities, Education and Law at the Nasinu Campus, Sauvaka Culture Consultancy Founder and Director Simione Sevudredre said Pacific journalism must focus on “indigenising technology and digitising ancestral strengths” rather than copying global trends.

Sevudredre says technology should amplify Pacific stories, not erase identities.

He stressed that Pacific indigenous languages hold valuable knowledge linked to genealogy, ecological systems, conflict resolution and spirituality that cannot be replicated through Western journalism models.

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Sevudredre also warned that the Pacific continues to face major challenges, including climate displacement, cyber threats, resource extraction, gender-based violence and political instability.

He says journalism remains one of the region’s strongest tools in responding to those issues.

FNU College of Humanities, Education and Law Associate Dean TVET Jerry Wong says press freedom is critical in ensuring people have access to accurate information, diverse perspectives and truthful storytelling.

Wong says responsible journalism allows communities to hold institutions accountable and contribute to national development and security.

FNU Head of School of Communication, Language and Literature, Suzie Aziz, also called on journalism students to uphold ethical reporting standards in an increasingly complex media environment shaped by misinformation and digital transformation.

This year’s celebration also featured a panel discussion on the future of journalism in the Pacific, focusing on innovation, sustainability and the role of indigenous languages in promoting peace, human rights and development.

The panel included third-year media student Ayla Bakai, Peni Vuniwawa, communications lecturer Josaia Tulomana, Netani Rika and Fijian Media Association General Secretary, Stanley Simpson.