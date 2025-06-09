Taylor and Travis plan second wedding celebration

[Photo Credit: AAP Photo]

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are planning a London celebration after their New York wedding.

The Fate of Ophelia singer and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end – who got engaged last August after two years of dating – were spotted on a brief visit to the English capital city last week.

The couple are believed to have recently sent save-the-date notices to advise their loved ones they will tie the knot on July 3 in New York, but they are also said to be planning a second party the following month.

They used their London visit to meet with Chiltern Firehouse owner Andre Balazs to discuss their plans to celebrate their with 120 friends.

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The couple had previously partied there after Taylor’s Eras Tour shows at Wembley Stadium two years ago but it was devastated by a fire from a pizza oven last year and is still closed to the public, though available for one-off events.

A source told The Sun on Sunday newspaper: “London holds a huge place in Taylor’s heart and she has so many British friends who she wants to celebrate with”.

“They are working on a personalised menu with bespoke cocktails and carefully selected wines.

“They’re looking at entertainment options but Taylor obviously has lots of talented friends in the music industry so it’s likely some could end up performing.”

The news comes a few weeks after the New York Post revealed the couple had sent out save-the-date messages which stated they will marry in New York City, despite previous reports they were going to marry on Rhode Island, where the 36-year-old pop megastar has a large estate.

Travis recently revealed guests will be served his own Garage Beer brand at the wedding.V