Nasinu overcomes Gospel in U15 final

Nasinu Secondary School ended Gospel High School’s dream run in the Fiji Secondary Schools Rugby League competition this morning, claiming a hard-fought 12-8 victory in the Under-15 final.

Nasinu team manager Asinate Qaranivalu said the side expected a tough contest against Gospel High and praised the players for making their school proud with their performance.

Gospel High had remained unbeaten since the opening rounds of the zone competitions, making today’s defeat to Nasinu their first loss of the season.

“They’ve worked hard to get here and we are just so proud of them and what they have been able to achieve today. We knew it was going to be a tough and close game.”

Article continues after advertisement

Qaranivalu said she reminded the players before they took the field to believe in themselves, trust their abilities, and give their very best.

The national finals are currently underway at the 4R Govind Park in Ba.