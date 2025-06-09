ACS crowned women’s U19 cricket champions

[Photo: CRICKET FIJI]

Adi Cakobau School etched their name into the history books yesterday after claiming the inaugural National Women’s U19 Cricket Tournament title with a thrilling two-wicket victory over a determined Moce Secondary School side.

Playing at Albert Park in Suva, Moce Secondary School won the toss and elected to bat first, posting a competitive total of 95 runs from their allotted 20 overs.

In reply, ACS made a steady start to their chase, but regular wickets during the middle overs shifted momentum and gave Moce hope of an upset victory.

However, costly bowling errors proved decisive as ACS held their composure in the closing stages to reach the target with just two wickets remaining in an exciting finish.

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The four-day tournament brought together some of the country’s top young female cricket talent and marked a significant milestone for the development of women’s cricket in Fiji.