Tagivetaua calls on Suva fans ahead of Waratahs clash

[Photo: FILE]

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua hooker Kavaia Tagivetaua is urging fans in Suva to turn out in numbers for next weekend’s crucial clash against the Waratahs, as the side continues its push for a top-six finish in the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific season.

Although the match is still a week away, the Drua are already looking to build momentum off the field, with fan support expected to play a major role in what shapes as another must-win encounter.

Tagivetaua says the energy from supporters continues to inspire the players during home matches.

“It’s always inspiring for fans to turn up, especially in Suva.”

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The hooker acknowledged the strong support the team has received in the Western Division in recent weeks, particularly during their historic win over the Highlanders in Ba.

“The Western crowd has been turning up, and it’s good for Suva to turn up as well because it inspires us to put on a good performance.”

Tagivetaua believes the atmosphere created by supporters has become a major factor in lifting the team during key moments this season.

“The support from the crowd helped us, and we wish to have a win against the Waratahs next weekend.”

With only three matches remaining in the regular season, the Drua remain firmly in the playoff race.

The Drua will host the Waratahs in Suva next Saturday, with another victory potentially strengthening their chances of reaching the playoffs.

The match will air LIVE on FBC Sports.