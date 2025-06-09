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India marks Girmitiya sacrifice and legacy

Riya Mala Multimedia Journalist [email protected]

May 9, 2026 7:57 am

[Photo: FILE]

India is paying tribute to the thousands of Girmitiyas whose sacrifices and hard work helped shape Fiji’s history, economy, and multicultural identity over the past 147 years.

Indian High Commissioner to Fiji Suneet Mehta says the Girmitiya legacy holds deep significance for India, describing indentured labourers as the foundation of the strong Fiji–India relationship.

Ahead of Girmit Day commemorations, Mehta acknowledged the sacrifices and contributions of more than 60,000 Indian labourers who arrived in Fiji between 1879 and 1916 to work on sugarcane plantations.

He said the Girmitiyas gave their “sweat and toil” to help build the country, leaving behind a legacy that continues to shape modern Fiji.

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“Over 60,000 Indian indentured labourers came to Fiji and gave their sweat and toil to build the country. And I really would like to thank the Coalition Government for marking the commemoration of the Girmitiya legacy on 14th May by declaring it a national public holiday. In the past, we have had visits from India to commemorate Girmit Day.”

Mehta says the commemoration is not only about remembering the hardships faced by the Girmitiyas, but also recognising their contribution to Fiji’s cultural and economic development.

The Indian High Commission says Fiji remains an important part of shared history due to its large Indo-Fijian population and the lasting contribution of Girmit descendants to national development.

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