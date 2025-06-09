PM backs national living wage talks

[Photo: FILE]

Fijian workers should not continue carrying the burden of rising living costs alone, says Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka.

Speaking at the 51st Biennial Delegates Congress of the Fiji Trades Union Congress in Nadi today, Rabuka said workers are facing growing pressure from inflation, fuel costs and global economic instability.

He says the Government welcomes dialogue on Fiji’s first proposed National Living Wage.

“For far too long, many workers lived with uncertainty, frustration, and neglect. Government recognises those experiences.”

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Rabuka states that the government is ready to work with unions and employers to improve conditions for workers and their families.

He also pointed out that the Coalition Government inherited an industrial relations environment where many workers and union leaders felt excluded from national discussions.

Rabuka says the Government has since worked to rebuild trust through stronger engagement with unions and employers.

The Prime Minister says Fiji cannot build a strong economy without fairness and respect for working people.

He said labour reforms under the National Development Plan include wage discussions, worker compensation issues and governance reviews within the Fiji National Provident Fund.

Rabuka also acknowledged unresolved compensation matters involving former Vatukoula gold mine workers and workers from the Water Authority of Fiji.

He stressed that the government remains committed to fair and lawful outcomes.

The Prime Minister also raised concerns about the growing loss of skilled workers overseas, especially teachers, nurses and public servants.

Rabuka adds that the government continues investing in wages, training and infrastructure to retain skilled workers.

He also warned that climate change continues to threaten workers and livelihoods across the Pacific.

FTUC National Secretary Felix Anthony was also recognised for his leadership role as President of the ITUC Asia Pacific.