Fiji and Pacific partnership critical amid global conflict: EU

[Photo: MOSESE RAQIO]

European Union Ambassador to the Pacific Barbara Plinkert says growing global conflict, economic coercion and geopolitical instability have made partnerships between the European Union, Fiji and the Pacific more important than ever.

Speaking during Europe Day celebrations, Plinkert says the world must stand united for peace, stability and international law.

She says Pacific nations, including Fiji, have consistently supported Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity in international forums, reinforcing global efforts to uphold the principles of the United Nations Charter.

Plinkert also highlighted major cooperation achievements between the European Union and the Pacific, including the High Seas Treaty officially coming into force this year following ratifications by Fiji, Pacific island countries and EU member states.

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She says the landmark agreement is a major step towards protecting oceans and tackling climate change, pollution and biodiversity loss.

The Ambassador also pointed to growing economic ties between the two regions, including the first-ever European Union-Pacific Business Forum held in Fiji last year involving more than 300 government and business representatives.

She says the partnership is delivering real results through renewable energy projects, digital connectivity, resilient infrastructure and marine protection programmes across the Pacific.

Meanwhile, Acting Chief of Protocol Consular Division Kiti Temo says Fiji and Europe may be geographically far apart, but remain closely connected through shared values, democracy, human rights and the rule of law.

Temo says the European Union continues to be a key partner in supporting Fiji’s economic growth, governance, climate resilience and sustainable development.

He also stressed that in today’s uncertain global climate, cooperation and partnership remain essential to maintaining peace and stability.