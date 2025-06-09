OSC warns public against sharing graphic images online

[Photo: FILE]

The Online Safety Commission is calling on members of the public to stop sharing graphic images that are circulating on social media depicting a deceased individual.

In a statement, the Commission said the images are highly distressing and have caused further pain and trauma to grieving family members and loved ones.

The Commission is urging people to refrain from sharing, reposting, forwarding, or publishing the material across social media platforms, messaging applications, and online forums.

The statement noted that while there is strong public concern surrounding the circumstances of the individual’s death, lawful and independent processes must be allowed to proceed transparently.

Article continues after advertisement

The Commission stressed that, regardless of the circumstances surrounding the matter, every individual is entitled to dignity and respect.

It also warned that the unnecessary circulation of graphic images can cause serious emotional distress to those related to the deceased.

The Commission is reminding the public that under the Online Safety Act 2018, online conduct that causes serious harm to others may raise concerns under the law.

It further called on administrators and platform operators of certain social pages to take prompt action to prevent the continued dissemination of the material.

The Commission further says public discussion and scrutiny should not come at the expense of basic human dignity and compassion.