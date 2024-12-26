Sigatoka Hospital faces water disruptions amidst flooding

Sigatoka Hospital and surrounding areas are facing water disruptions due to recent heavy rainfall and flooding, which has affected the Matovo Water Treatment Plant’s intake system.

The Water Authority of Fiji has warned of low water pressure and intermittent supply until further notice.

Affected areas include parts of Sigatoka Town, Korotogo, Olosara, Lawaqa, and rural communities such as Rakirakilevu, Malaqereqere, and Yadua, as well as major resorts from Cuvu to Natadola Bay.

WAF advises residents to conserve water and store enough for the disruption period, which will last until flood levels recede and normal water inflow is restored.

Water carting trucks will assist in affected areas.

The authority urges customers to invest in water storage solutions for future disruptions and assures that water supply will be progressively restored as conditions improve.