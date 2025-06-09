Savusavu businesses call for stronger security this festive season

[Photo: FILE]

The Savusavu Chamber of Commerce, together with local business houses, is calling for increased supervision and enforcement in Savusavu Town during the Christmas festive season.

Chamber President Avikash Pillay says the festive period brings higher traffic volumes, increased shopper activity, and extended business hours, which require stronger coordination between the Savusavu Town Council and the Fiji Police Force.

He says improved enforcement will help manage traffic flow, parking, and public safety, ensuring a safer environment for pedestrians, motorists, visitors, and business operators.

In the past, Savusavu Town has experienced incidents of crime affecting businesses and members of the public.

These include cases involving drunk individuals, some found unconscious on the streets or nearby areas, and others who have harassed or disturbed shoppers, creating discomfort and safety concerns.

The Chamber believes stronger police presence and enforcement will help deter such behaviour and maintain a positive image of the town, particularly for visitors during the holiday season.

Meanwhile, the Fiji Police Force in the Northern Division has continued night patrols and checkpoints in Labasa Town and along the highway to Savusavu throughout from the last few weeks into this festive period.

Police are also urging members of the public to cooperate, act responsibly, and report any suspicious or disruptive behaviour.

Authorities are reminding everyone that public safety is a shared responsibility and are encouraging residents, businesses, and visitors to work together to ensure a safe, orderly, and enjoyable festive season in the North.

