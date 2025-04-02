Sabha calls for interfaith unity

Shree Sanatan Dharm Purohit Brahman Maha Sabha Fiji devotees

The Shree Sanatan Dharm Purohit Brahman Maha Sabha Fiji has greeted its followers in preparation for Shree Ram Navmi on Sunday.

The festival celebrates the birth of Lord Ram, who represents righteousness, truth, and leadership.

Shree Ram Navmi is an important event in Sanatan Dharm, honoring Lord Ram’s life and his teachings of duty, morality and devotion.

The day is marked by prayers, fasting and singing, bringing a strong sense of faith and cultural pride.

The celebration also encourages unity, service, and righteousness, bringing people together and promoting moral living.

It provides an opportunity to reflect on Lord Ram’s values of humility, justice and respect.

The Sabha points out the potential of Shree Ram Navmi to foster understanding between different faiths.

Lord Ram’s values of compassion, truth and duty can help build mutual respect and cooperation among people of all religions.

The Sabha urges people of all faiths to join cultural exchanges, engage in open discussions and support initiatives that celebrate diversity, helping to create a more inclusive society.

The teachings of Lord Ram offer valuable lessons for everyone, inspiring a life of integrity, service and righteousness.

The Sabha encourages all to embrace respect for all religions, unity and peace in society.

