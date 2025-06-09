RFMF open to truth and reconciliation role

Brigadier-General Ro Jone Kalouniwai [Photo: FILE]

The Republic of Fiji Military Forces has confirmed it is open to working with the National Truth and Reconciliation Commission as part of its ongoing efforts toward internal reconciliation and national healing.

RFMF Commander Brigadier-General Ro Jone Kalouniwai says discussions have already taken place, and the force is looking at ways to put more structure around its involvement.

“We have already had discussions with them, and it’s something we will continue to work on by adding more structure to what we are doing,”

He acknowledged that Fiji has gone through significant challenges in the past and said the reconciliation process could help the country move forward, despite some public criticism.

“There are voices that want to be heard, and we will allow that to happen. The freedom of expression is there for everyone. It’s just a matter of being patient with the process,”

Brigadier-General Kalouniwai added that the RFMF recognises the importance of listening to the experiences and concerns of the people as part of national healing.

“We’ll reach that end, we’ll reach the end of the tunnel”

The commander, last year had highlighted that the RFMF would focus on internal reconciliation and restoration efforts first before heading to the national program.

He had indicated that it was important that they build confidence within the force and its relationship with the public.

