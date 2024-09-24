Ratu Wiliame calls for global support

From right- left : President of the Republic of Fiji His Excellency Ratu Wiliame Katonivere, Fiji's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Filipo Tarakinikini, Fiji's Ambassador to the United States Ratu Ilisoni Vuidreketi, Official Secretary to the Office of the President Mrs Kiti Temo, Leader of Opposition Inia Seruiratu and Assistant Minister to Finance, Strategic Planning, National Development and Statistics Esrom Immanu'el during the Summit of the Future- plenary session [Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere has made a plea to multilateral and bilateral development partners to support Fiji and the region in their endeavor to make the oceans of peace a reality.

The President made this call while delivering Fiji’s statement at the Summit of the Future Interactive Dialogue on Enhancing Multilateralism for International Peace and Security.

Ratu Wiliame says in the Blue Pacific, we recognize the value of peace having lived through the horrors of its absence during the two world wars.

“We need to advance the region as the ocean of peace, and guided by the 2050 Strategy for a Blue Pacific Continent, we are committed to realizing our vision for a resilient Pacific region of peace, harmony, security, social inclusion, and prosperity. We cannot do it alone.”



President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere [Source: Fiji Government]

The President also says that Fiji has been part of the collective effort to maintain peace and security through our contributions to the United Nations peacekeeping operations in conflict-affected regions all over the world.

He says the natures of threats against international peace and security have extended beyond the traditional confines of conflict to political, economic, social, and environmental dimensions.

Ratu Wiliame says international peace and security are fundamental for sustainable development, and for this, strong international cooperation, diplomacy, and a commitment to upholding the principles of the United Nations Charter are indispensable.

He then called for a more inclusive and a more representative United Nations Security Council that reflects the voices of developing countries, particularly small island developing states.

He says increased cooperation between the United Nations regional bodies and member states in the fields of early warning prevention, peacemaking, peacekeeping, and peacebuilding is important.