Public voices essential for Higher Education transformation

The External Review Committee for Fiji’s Universities will gather public views on how to move the higher education sector forward.

Committee member and Monash University academic Professor Paresh Narayan says public consultations across the country will be a cornerstone of the review process to ensure our local institutions produce world-class graduates.

“What we also want to do is to connect with industry and ensure that the universities are producing the graduates that the industries need.”

Article continues after advertisement

Narayan says that with the economic landscape constantly changing, the committee wants to understand from the industry whether they are getting the type of graduates that they require.

Meanwhile, Higher Education Commission Fiji Chief Executive Dr. Rohit Kishore says the review will now commence and is expected to be completed by March 2024.