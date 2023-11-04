PRF welcomes back-to-school initiative

[Source: Supplied]

Pacific Recycling Foundation Founder Amitesh Deo has welcomed the Government’s $200 back-to-school initiative for the 2024 academic year.

Deo says this will ease the burdens of families from vulnerable and marginalised communities.

He adds the initiative will assist families to send their children back to school after school holidays, especially children of Collection Pillars of Recycling.

He says PRF’s Mapping Exercise of the Waste Collection Sector highlights the struggles CPRs go through to put food on the table for their families and send their children to school.

Deo says for the majority of CPRs, collecting recyclables is their main source of income.

He states that their team came across a mother who is a CPR and at times she visits the dumpsite just to collect items she feels her child can use in school.

Deo says this should never be the case and every child deserves new school supplies for every academic year.

The $200 back-to-school initiative is for families with a combined income of less than $50,000.