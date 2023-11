Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad is the Acting Prime Minister.

A government statement says that Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka is currently out of the currently.

Rabuka is currently attending the 52nd Pacific Island Leaders Forum Leaders Meeting in the Cook Islands.

Prasad is the Acting Prime Minister until Sunday 12 November.