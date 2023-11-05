Prasad encourages community involvement in school activities

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Finance Minister Professor Biman Prasad emphasizes the critical importance of promoting community participation in school activities.

Speaking during a recent tractor handover ceremony at Korovuto College in Nadi, Prasad underlines the significance of fostering a spirit of community cooperation among school management, principals, teachers, and families.

He emphasizes the need for parents and teachers to work together to establish partnerships and pool resources for the benefit of students.

“And I remember when I was a student for many years and so many years, until the last probably ten or twelve years, where the community used to come together, you used to have bazaars, soccer tournaments, doing your own little fundraising, bringing the people together. And the parents were involved in the education of their children.”



Prasad reiterates the commitment to provide additional resources and facilitate community engagement, aimed at enhancing the quality of education for students.

He highlights the collective effort required to bring the community together toward this shared goal.