Police seek help to find missing 18-year-old in Valelevu

Police are seeking the public’s assistance to help locate 18-year-old Alisha Aanamika Singh, who has been reported missing at the Valelevu Police Station.

Singh was last seen leaving her home on December 20, and her family says all efforts to locate her so far have been unsuccessful.

Police are urging anyone who may have seen Singh or has information regarding her whereabouts to come forward.

Article continues after advertisement

Members of the public can contact Crime Stoppers on 919 or the Southern Division Command Centre on 9905 529.

Police say any information, no matter how small, could help reunite Singh with her family.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.