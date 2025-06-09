Police keep operations low-key to counter festive crime

Photo supplied by Fiji Police Force

Low-key tactical operations are now in place as the Fiji Police Force steps up its festive season policing.

Acting Deputy Commissioner of Police Aporosa Lutunauga says law and order remains firmly under control, despite public concern following the Tacirua Heights attempted robbery over the weekend.

He is urging anyone planning to commit crimes during the festive period to think twice, saying police are fully prepared to respond.

“We will be out there in the public to respond to crimes and we did so in the Tacirua incident. We have available men on the ground at this time.”

He says the swift arrest of two suspects in the sends a strong message to those considering criminal activity during the festive season.

Lutunauga says police are deliberately keeping some operations low-key, allowing officers to stay ahead while offenders remain unaware of police movements.

With increased movement on land and sea, police have intensified their presence at ports, road checkpoints, and key public areas to ensure the safety of communities throughout the festive period.

