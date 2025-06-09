PM summons Saukuru over travel approval as FSC controversy grows

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has confirmed that Youth and Sports Minister Jese Saukuru has been summoned to a one-on-one meeting following questions surrounding his official travel to New Zealand and wider issues linked to the Fiji Sports Council.

In a statement, the Prime Minister said a request was submitted on January 20th, 2025 by the Permanent Secretary for Youth and Sports seeking approval for Saukuru to travel to New Zealand from January 28th to the 6th of February last year to accompany the FSC Under-20 Rugby Sevens team.

The request, which followed an invitation from the Fiji Sports Council, was approved.

However, the Prime Minister confirmed that the application did not disclose that Minister Saukuru would be accompanied by his spouse.

“While Ministers may be accompanied by their spouse on official travel, either at the Minister’s own cost or where sponsored by a host country such arrangements must be clearly stated in the original submission,”.

Rabuka said, adding that these matters are assessed on a case-by-case basis.

The omission has sparked public scrutiny, particularly amid reports that the minister’s spouse travelled on a business-class ticket paid for through a Fiji Sports Council contra arrangement with Fiji Airways.

The arrangement, normally reserved for official FSC purposes, has come under question following allegations of misuse.

Saukuru has acknowledged that both his and his spouse’s airfares were covered under the contra arrangement and has indicated a willingness to repay the cost of his spouse’s ticket.

The issue was reportedly first raised by a whistleblower who later claimed that the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption had advised there was insufficient evidence to pursue the matter.

Responding to speculation about political interference, Prime Minister Rabuka stressed that the Government has no authority over FICAC.

The Prime Minister confirmed that concerns over the New Zealand trip, as well as other matters relating to the Fiji Sports Council, which falls under Minister Saukuru’s portfolio, prompted him to call the minister in for a personal meeting.

The controversy has intensified public debate over transparency, ministerial accountability, and governance within Fiji’s sports sector.

It also comes amid broader calls for stronger oversight of public institutions and the use of public and quasi-public resources.

Rabuka has repeatedly stated that his government is committed to upholding accountability and ensuring ministers adhere to proper procedures and ethical standards in the conduct of public office.

