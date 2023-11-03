Over 5,000 applicants seek help from FENC Fiji

The Foundation for the Education of Needy Children in Fiji has been inundated with an overwhelming response, receiving more than 5,000 applications for their back-to-school assistance program.

The application window closed at the end of last month, and FENC Fiji says it is now gearing up to process and review all these applications by the end of this month.

It says to be eligible for the assistance, applicants must meet the baseline criteria of earning no more than $100 per week.

FENC Fiji says they are committed to supporting those in need and ensure that children have access to education.