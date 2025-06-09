No place for religious intolerance says Kamikamica

Acting Prime Minister and Minister for Trade Manoa Kamikamica has once again assured the Indo-Fijian community that there is no religious intolerance and acts of sacrilege in the country.

Speaking at the Hindu peace gathering in Suva, Kamikamica highlighted that this is more than a religious event, with leaders calling it a “nation-building initiative”.

Kamikamica says that the peace event hopes to restore trust, promoting reconciliation, and bridging divides across communities.

He has reassured that the government is commitment to reconciliation and uniting the people.

“An initiative born out of the need to restore social trust, promote reconciliation, and bridge divides across communities. For far too long, we have misunderstood each other. And perhaps today is a beginning that will not only see the rebuilding of a new Fiji, but more importantly, the rebuilding of a united Fiji.”

Kamikamica adds that attacks on any religion has no place in our country.

He express his sincere appreciation for this initiative that’s been organized to try and start conversations about unity, reconciliation, and healing in our land.

Organizer of the Hindu Peace Gathering Sandeep Singh states that this event serves a unity building attempt.

“So if you look at lot of difficulties that we face where the drug and HIV as the minister has mentioned, these are all the aspect and element of our society. And I believe that we as a unity, we bringing people together to bring and understand that within our society, we need to stand strong as together as one family.”

The Minister hopes that that the dialogue would not end with a single meeting and called for more gatherings over the next 12 to 24 months, aimed at deepening understanding between communities and laying the foundation for a truly united Fiji.

