No fresh public consultation for new electricity tariff

FCCC defends new EFL tariff

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission has defended its decision to approve a new electricity tariff, saying it acted within its legal mandate despite Energy Fiji Limited’s original application being rejected last year.

During the announcement, we asked FCCC Chief Executive Senikavika Jiuta whether any public submissions had been received on the new tariff.

She confirmed there were none, explaining the process dates back to 2023.

“If I can be frank, it’s the same submission. They just highlighted the concerns that we had addressed to them. They revised the submission and put it forward back to FCCC.”

Jiuta also responded to questions about the legal basis for relying on a previously rejected application, saying EFL submitted a revised proposal with key changes.

These include updates to the Renewable Energy CAPEX plan and a new five-year capital expenditure plan.

“That revision has been effected this time around. In terms of legal mandate, we still have the authority to decide whether to proceed with a revised submission or not.”

The clarification follows FCCC’s approval of a 24.2 percent increase in EFL’s overall revenue requirement, significantly lower than the 37 percent originally sought.

The new tariff, which takes effect in January 2026, introduces a tiered pricing system aimed at protecting low-usage households while maintaining the sustainability of the electricity network.

