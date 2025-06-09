New supermarket to inject into Nausori’s economy

Shop N Save supermarket has officially opened its doors in Nausori.

The branch has attracted hundreds of shoppers on day one, especially with the new branch offering an elevated shopping experience.

Shop N Save Executive Director Nisheel Kisun highlighted that the new supermarket offers customers a wide range of products to choose from and all at competitive pricing.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds that it was part of the company’s strategy to open the new supermarket as Fiji gears up for Christmas, noting that Nausori was the specific location chosen to service three provinces.

Kisun notes the new supermarket is a potential location for customers who are looking to shop this Christmas.

“We invite the public and people of Nausori to come and check out our new branch, we are here to offer you an elevated shopping experience of the best prices available.”

The new supermarket is now open to the public and located directly across from the Nausori Market

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.