New CSSD equipment for Sai Prema Fiji

Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Children’s Hospital, today received a new Central Sterile Supply Department equipment.

The donation has been made by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

Director, Dr Krupali Tappoo says this new sterilizer has a capacity of 287 litres.

She says this will greatly assist in sterilizing more surgical instruments at any given time.

“The new ultrasonic washer will make it possible to clean intricate parts with little or no disassembly because ultrasound will clean wherever the cleaning liquid gets in contact with a surface.”

Dr Tappoo adds the Church and the Foundation share similar values and that is to serve the community.