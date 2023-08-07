New Chef for Shangri-La Yanuca Island Resort

[Source: Shangri-La Yanuca Island, Fiji/ Facebook]

Shangri-La Yanuca Island Fiji has appointed Manuel Fernando Agostino as the new Italian Chef for the resort’s renowned Golden Cowrie Coastal Italian Restaurant.

Shangri-La Yanuca Island, Fiji’s Executive Chef Arnold Alphonsus says that it is great to have a good team player like Manuel in the team and the resort is looking forward to seeing his talents on display.

According to Alphonsus, the new chef is from Italy and has vast experience in fine dining restaurants and luxury hotels.

Fiji’s General Manager Frances Lee believes that Manuel’s wealth of experience and culinary understanding will be of great benefit to the resort especially to Italian cuisine lovers.

Meanwhile, the new Chef is ready to take on his new role anticipating working with the culinary team at the resort.