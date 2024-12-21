New approach to rural development

[File Photo]

The Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development is overhauling its approach to rural development with a review of the Integrated Rural Development Framework (IRDF).

The goal is to improve coordination and effectiveness in implementing programs across Fiji’s rural areas.

Permanent Secretary Isoa Talemaibua explained that the review aims to enhance how different programs are coordinated and integrated.

Article continues after advertisement

He said that consultations were held with various divisions and senior management from key ministries to ensure a unified approach to rural development.

The previous version of the IRDF was not achieving the desired results, prompting the need for a redesign.

“Another round of consultation will be held with the senior management team, including the strategic groups nominated by the minister, to review the recommendations from the consultation.”

Talemaibua stated that after gathering input from stakeholders and validating the data, another round of consultations will be held with strategic groups to refine the framework further.

Director and Representative of the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) Anjali Sen highlighted that the organization is strengthening its partnership with the Ministry to support vulnerable communities in rural areas.

“UNFPA is more than willing to work in partnership for the people of Fiji, particularly for women and girls, ensuring that we reach and provide services to those who need them most—those who are most vulnerable and marginalized.”

Through this partnership, the Ministry and UNFPA plan to enhance strategies that will better address the needs of rural populations.