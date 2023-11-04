Need to prioritize skilled education in Kadavu

The Kadavu Provincial Council is eager to establish additional vocational institutions on the island to address the rising number of unemployed youths with skills gaps.

Alipate Nakasava, Assistant Roko for Kadavu province, stresses the necessity for increased government support and grassroots-level collaboration to tackle skills gaps in rural communities.

Nakasava also notes challenges in Kadavu, including the consumption of kava, alcohol, smoking suki, and marijuana cultivation among the youth.

“So for us at the provincial council, we have identified that the majority of youths who left school and are returning to the village and are found to be doing this, so we need more training and facilitation for Kadavu.”

In the district of Tavuki, an effective program collaborates with the National Employment Centre to facilitate youth employment opportunities in Australia and New Zealand.

On the other hand, Salote Nawalowalo, a member of the Kadavu Education Committee, emphasizes the need for greater collaboration and awareness, extending from the provincial office to village levels, to prioritize education.

Kadavu province currently boasts 33 primary schools, three secondary schools, and one training school, albeit the latter is presently non-operational.