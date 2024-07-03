Nata takes helm as TLTB CEO

Newly appointed Chief Executive Officer Solomoni Nata

Solomoni Nata has been appointed as the Chief Executive Officer of the iTaukei Land Trust Board.

Nata’s appointment follows his successful tenure as Interim Chief Executive Officer over the past year.

During his interim period, Nata achieved several notable milestones, including the establishment of the iTaukei Wealth Fund and the Land Development Facility.

Article continues after advertisement

Both initiatives are designed to provide substantial support to landowning units, enhancing their economic opportunities and sustainable development.

Minister for iTaukei Affairs Ifereimi Vasu says the Board has observed significant advancements under Nata’s leadership over the past year.

Vasu adds that Nata has made significant contributions to the review of laws and policies impacting the iTaukei people.

Nata’s appointment is set for a period of two years.