Nadi businesses signal possible price increases

Businesses in Nadi are warning that the recent electricity tariff increase approved by the Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission will inevitably be passed on to consumers.

Nadi Chamber of Commerce President Lawrence Kumar says many business owners in Nadi are unhappy with the decision, particularly the scale of the increase and the lack of consultation beforehand.

Kumar says electricity is a major operating cost, and an increase in tariff is not something businesses can absorb on their own.

“The cost obviously, how would the businesses cater those costs? Obviously it is going to be passed on to the consumer. So increase in EFL tariff is going to have a sort of an effect on the operations of the businesses. So obviously the businesses not going to sustain that cost, obviously it needs to be passed on”.

He says while FCCC has a duty as a regulator, wider engagement with businesses and ordinary electricity users should have taken place before the decision was made.

Kumar warns that higher power costs will directly affect business operations, forcing price increases on goods and services.

He says the Chamber is now working on formally raising its concerns with the relevant ministry and will remain in dialogue with FCCC to seek clarity and possible relief measures.

Kumar adds that businesses want constructive engagement, but the priority is ensuring that rising electricity costs do not further burden consumers already facing cost-of-living pressures.

